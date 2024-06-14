The number of job vacancies in Cyprus rose by 7.3 per cent on an annual basis in the first quarter of the year, with the increase accelerating to 9.9 per cent compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a report released on Friday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

According to the report, job vacancies in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to 13,229, marking an increase of 901 positions, corresponding to a rise of 7.3 per cent when compared to the same quarter of the previous year, which recorded 12,328 vacancies.

What is more, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, there was an increase of 1,191 positions, a rise of 9.9 per cent.

The vacancy rate as a percentage of total employees and job vacancies in the first quarter of 2024 was 3.0 per cent, up from 2.8 per cent in both the previous quarter and the corresponding quarter of 2023.

The highest vacancy rates in the first quarter of 2024 were observed in the accommodation and food service sector at 7.8 per cent.

This was followed by professional, scientific and technical activities with 3.2 per cent, as well as information and communication with 3.1 per cent.