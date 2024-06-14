In celebrating Cyprus’ maritime heritage and the bonds forged between education and shipping, the Ship Adoption training programme for the 2023-2024 academic year came to a ceremonious conclusion this week in Limassol.

This year, 102 primary school classes across Cyprus adopted 102 ships from the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (Kne), emphasising the programme’s growing impact and reach.

Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis attended the closing ceremony on Thursday. The minister was joined by a representative from the Ministry of Education, as well as numerous teachers who actively participated in this year’s programme.

Speaking at the event, the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) highlighted the programme’s continued success since its inception in 2006.

This year’s milestone of adopting over 1000 ships in total is a testament to the programme’s enduring appeal and educational value.

Furthermore, the ceremony was a moment of recognition and appreciation, as the CSC awarded certificates of participation to the dedicated teachers who have played an important role in guiding their students through the Ship Adoption experience.

These educators, the announcement explained, “have helped instil a deep appreciation for Cyprus’ rich maritime traditions and the vital role shipping plays in the island’s economy and culture”.

The Ship Adoption programme, a collaborative initiative between the CSC and CYMEPA, enjoys robust support from key governmental bodies, including the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Transport, and the Shipping Deputy Ministry.

“Their backing has been crucial in ensuring the programme’s longevity and success,” the announcement noted.

This year’s programme was particularly notable for the generosity of Columbia Shipmanagement, which sponsored the closing ceremony.

Their contribution exemplifies the strong partnership between the shipping industry and the educational sector in Cyprus.