By Tom Cleaver

An 84-year-old woman from Nicosia died of heatstroke on Saturday afternoon, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The woman had been admitted to the Nicosia general hospital on Friday and is the second person to die of heatstroke amid the latest heatwave on the island.

At present, three people, two men and one woman, are being treated at the Nicosia general hospital for symptoms of heatstroke. All three are said to be in a serious condition.