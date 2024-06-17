The international music stars keep adding Cyprus to their summer tours this year and the island’s music lovers couldn’t be more pleased. Alongside a handful of other renowned artists from the world music scene set to perform on the island this summer is the multi-award nominated artist Bonnie Tyler who will perform a single show in July.

The Land of Tomorrow Venue at Larnaca Bay will host the Welsh singer on July 19 as she presents a unique concert for Cyprus audiences. Rising to fame with her contemporary approach to the sounds and styles of 80’s pop rock and with a long list of hits such as ‘It’s A Heartache’, ‘Holding Out For A Hero’ and the multi-million-selling hit single ‘Total Eclipse Of The Heart’, which topped the charts in six countries, Tyler became an international sensation.

Topping the charts again in April 2024 with a new live album In Berlin on iTunes and Spotify, Tyler (now 73) remains an acclaimed musician. Over the course of a career spanning five decades, she has sold over 20 million records worldwide. For her concert in Cyprus, the singer will be supported by the Cypriot band Elrose, promising an exciting night of music and nostalgia.

Bonnie Tyler

Renowned Welsh singer in concert. July 19. The Land of Tomorrow, Larnaca. 7.30pm. tickets from €50. www.ticketmaster.cy