President Nikos Christodoulides is in Brussels on Monday where he will participate in the European People’s Party Summit and then the informal dinner of the European Council.

Christodoulides travelled to Brussels on Sunday after attending the International Peace Summit on Ukraine held in Burgenstock, Switzerland.

During the working dinner, the EU heads of member states will take stock of the results of the recent elections to the European Parliament.

The leaders will also exchange views on the new heads of the EU institutions, on whom final decisions are expected to be taken at the regular European Council meeting on June 27 and 28.