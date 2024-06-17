IMAGO, a must-see work of contemporary dance by multi-award-winning dancers and choreographers from the UK James Pett and Travis Clausen-Knight, is coming to Limassol this month. Mark your calendars for June 25, as a new production reaches the Rialto Theatre.

“IMAGO is not just a contemporary ballet,” say organisers, “it is a story of human relationships told through the metaphor of the language of flowers and dance. McGregor Studio alumni, Travis Clausen-Knight and James Pett, who received the biggest applause at the Celebrity Ballet Gala: Contemporary which took place in February 2024 in Limassol, will present their work accompanied by live music on the stage of the Rialto Theatre.”

Opening the evening performance at 7.30pm will be Sean Pett, composer, pianist and creator of music for the ballet, who will perform with violin accompaniment. Meanwhile two dancers will take audiences on a journey of a subtle and emotional story of human interaction in the modern world, revealing new facets of relationships in each of the ballet’s 12 chapters.

Original compositions by Pett will enrich the ballet, alongside works by Vivaldi and Max Richer, while symbolic floral arrangements bring the production’s theme to life. IMAGO is inspired by the historical symbolism of flowers and through dance and music reveals hidden truths of the human condition.

“IMAGO is a contemporary ballet that makes you feel and love. Stars of the British ballet and music scene – one night only in Limassol. Don’t miss it!,” conclude organisers.

IMAGO

Contemporary dance performance by James Pett and Travis Clausen-Knight. June 25. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 7.30pm. Tickets from €40. www.rialto.com.cy, www.celebritygala.eu