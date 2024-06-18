Tuesday will be hot and mostly clear with increased afternoon clouds in the mountains. Temperatures will rise to 38C in the interior, 30C on the west coast, 32C on the remaining coasts, and 28C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be south-easterly to south-westerly and locally variable, light, up to 3 Beaufort, gradually turning south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Overnight will continue mostly clear, with increased low cloud in places. During the morning hours mist or fog is expected to form, particularly inland and in the east. Temperatures will drop to 23C inland, on the south and east coasts, 24C on the west and north coasts, and 19C in the higher mountains. Winds will gradually become southerly light, 3 Beaufort and the sea will remain calm to slightly rough.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with locally thin fog or mist is expected in the evenings and early mornings.

Temperature are set to keep rising through Thursday with a slight dip expected on Friday.