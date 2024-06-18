On July 3rd, the world-renowned graphic designer will engage with the audience, sharing his insights and experiences

The University of Nicosia (UNIC) is honoured to host the world-renowned graphic designer Neville Brody in a unique event that will take place on 3 July at 18:30 at the CINE Studio. Neville Brody, one of the most recognized designers of his generation, will share his knowledge and experience with the audience, offering an unparalleled opportunity for inspiration and learning.

The event at the University of Nicosia will provide participants with a unique opportunity to hear Neville Brody speak about his philosophy on design and life, critically approaching the role of creativity, innovation, and new technologies in the modern world.

It is worth noting that Neville Brody will be the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Nicosia, where he will receive an Honorary Doctorate from the School. The ceremony will take place on 2 July at the University’s Open Amphitheatre.

About Neville Brody

Neville Brody is a leading typographer and internationally recognized visual communicator specializing in brand design and corporate identity strategy. Founder of design studio Brody Associates, Brody established his reputation as creative director of “Face” magazine in the 1980s. Since then he has worked for major record labels, magazines, and a range of international clients including Apple, BBC online, The Times, Channel 4, Mayo Clinic, Shiseido, Coca-Cola, Christian Dior, and the England national football team.

Brody’s work has profoundly influenced the field of graphic communication and has been featured in numerous exhibitions and publications, most notably the two-volume “The Graphic Language of Neville Brody,” which was accompanied by an exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum. In his lecture at the University of Nicosia, Brody will present the third volume of the series, which was published in 2023.

Neville Brody is Professor of Communication at the Royal College of Art, Dean of the School of Communication, and Head of the College’s Visual Communication programme.

The presence of Neville Brody at the University of Nicosia is an excellent opportunity for students, professionals, and the general public to meet and be inspired by one of the most influential graphic designers of our time.