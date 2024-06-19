The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Wednesday announced the approval of the listing of 21,500 Treasury Bills with a 13-week maturity, 4th issue, Series 2024 (21/06/2024 – 20/09/2024), each with a nominal value of €1,000, totalling €21,500,000.

According to the announcement, these Treasury Bills were issued following an auction held on June 17, 2024.

The CSE also approved the simultaneous listing of these Treasury Bills on the Central Depository and Central Registry in accordance with sections (1) and (3) of Article 10 of the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange (Central Depository and Central Registry of Securities) Laws. The announcement mentioned that the issue date is set for June 21, 2024.

The trading code for these securities, which will be listed on the Bond Market, is TΒ13D24, and the unique ISIN code is CY0240930814.

It should be noted that these Treasury Bills do not bear interest. Their trading will commence on Friday, June 21, 2024.