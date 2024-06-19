In the lead-up to the Olympic Games this summer in Paris, AG Leventis Gallery in Nicosia hosts an Olympic-themed exhibition. Running from June 29 to September 8, the exhibition is split into two parts showcasing the history of the Olympic Games, the establishment of the Cyprus Olympic Committee and the struggle of women athletes for recognition.

Addressing the question “Why should we be interested in the Olympic Games?” Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympic Games, answered the frequently-asked question: “The important thing in the Olympic Games is not to win, but to take part; the important thing in life is not the triumph, but the fight; the essential thing is not to have won, but to have fought well,” he said.

In this spirit, the exhibition Road to Paris has been organised by the gallery in collaboration with the Cyprus Olympic Committee and the Embassy of France in Cyprus – The French Institute of Cyprus on the occasion of the Olympic Games 2024 hosted in Paris this summer. The aim of the exhibition is to promote the Olympic ideal through culture.

The first section of the exhibition is a part of an interactive travelling exhibition from the National Sports Museum of Nice, titled Les Elles des Jeux (The Dames of the Games). The exhibition follows the struggle of women for recognition and equality throughout the history of the Olympic Games.

The second section takes us on a journey through the history of the Olympic Games. It presents Pierre de Coubertin’s idea to revive the Olympic Games of Greek antiquity, which resulted in the Olympic Games becoming one of the most important organisations worldwide.

It takes visitors through the major events that shaped the Games, focussing on the establishment of the Cyprus Olympic Committee and on significant performances and distinctions of Cypriot athletes both before and after its establishment. The journey concludes with a tribute to the Cypriot athletes who will represent Cyprus in Paris and will be a part of a greater idea: Olympism and fair play.

The Road to Paris

Olympics-themed exhibition by the AG Leventis Gallery in collaboration with the Cyprus Olympic Committee and the Embassy of France in Cyprus – The French Institute of Cyprus. June 29-September 8. AG Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. Wednesday: 10am-8pm. Thursday-Sunday: 10am-5pm. Tel: 22-668838