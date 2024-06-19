By Robert Morgan

Three Larnaca beaches have received amphibious wheelchairs to permit access to the sea for disabled persons the municipality announced on Wednesday.

The beaches featuring these devices are Finikoudes, Kastellas and Mackenzie. Apart from mobility chairs, these beaches also now have an obstacle-free corridor to provide easier access to the sea.

The wheelchairs are kept at the central lifeguard stations of each beach, and are available with help from lifeguards during working hours.

Hours for wheelchair access depend on the beach, because availability is tied to the presence of lifeguards. At Finikoudes and Mackenzie beaches, the chairs may be used from 06:30 until 20:00, and at Kastella beach wheelchair use is between 10:30 and 18:00.

Larnaca municipality invites fellow citizens needing the help of lifeguards and amphibious wheelchairs to use these beaches.