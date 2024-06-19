Paphos police arrested a second person aged 38, for an investigated case of theft of two collector’s bottles of whiskey. A 33-year-old man has also been arrested for the same case.

According to the police on June 15, the 46-year-old owner of a wine room in Paphos reported that two collectors’ bottles of whiskey, valued at €5,000, had been stolen on the same day.

Police secured testimony against two the two suspects, permanent Limassol residents. Arrest warrants were issued and on Monday the 33-year-old was tracked down in Nicosia and taken into custody to the Paphos police station. The 38-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday in Limassol.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.