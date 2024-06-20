Posting videos and photographs on social media of individuals whose consent has not been obtained is on the rise, triggering the data commissioner to issue warnings.

Commissioner for personal data protection Irene Loizidou Nicolaidou reminded that such posts constitute a violation of the data protection regulations and bears administrative and/or criminal sanctions.

Loizidou Nicolaidou said in a press release that “lately there is an outbreak of posts, reposts or reproductions on social media of videos and photographs, which identify individuals directly or indirectly, without obtaining their prior consent.”

She called on social media users to act within the legal framework of home law, respecting the rights of individuals.