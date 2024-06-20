Cyprus and Armenia reaffirmed that they will cooperate on the issue of missing persons faced by both countries.

The confirmation came during a meeting between the head of humanitarian affairs of missing and arrested persons Anna Aristotelous and the ambassador of Armenia to Cyprus Tigran Mkrtchyan.

Armenia has struggled to locate country nationals missing from conflicts with Azerbaijan, dating back to the early 1990s and more recently between 2020 and 2023.

During the meeting, Aristotelous said that the issue of missing persons in is the most tragic aspect of the Turkish invasion.

“We continue to make tireless efforts, on the one hand, to ascertain the fate of our missing persons […] and to preserve their memory,” she added.

Aristotelous also assured that the state prioritises the well-being and preservation of the Armenian community in Cyprus. Today, around 4,000 Armenians live in Cyprus.