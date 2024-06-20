The forestry department rebuffed criticism and reiterated its dedication to fighting fires across Cyprus in a statement on Thursday.

This response comes amid an escalating number of wildfires on the island, underscored by the recent severe blaze in Paphos.

The statement condemned the “derogatory characterisations” made by media and officials about the forestry department’s recent firefighting efforts.

It claimed that the forestry department was “exhausting every legal measure” to obtain the necessary staff and equipment to fight fires.

The statement also praised the department’s staff for their “strenuous and laborious work,” which involves significant risks to their safety.

“The forestry department assures that it makes the maximum possible effort to carry out its mission,” the statement concluded.