A handgun found in the sea near Yeroskipou on Wednesday evening is to be examined by police forensic laboratories.

At approximately 8.10pm on Wednesday, a minor swimming in the Yeroskipou coastal area discovered the firearm, according to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou.

He said that, while swimming about two meters from the shore, the minor spotted the weapon submerged at the bottom of the sea.

Upon closer inspection, it turned out be a heavily corroded handgun. The minor retrieved the gun and brought it to the shore before his parents notified the police, who subsequently took possession of it.

The handgun will be sent to the police forensic laboratories for the necessary tests to determine if it is functional.