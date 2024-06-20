The company offered the general public four unique cinematic and culinary experiences set in the idyllic gardens of the Lidl Food Academy.

The Lidl Cyprus summer movie nights have come to an end and offered delicious and highly exciting experiences for lucky attendees. The movie nights were organised from 11 to 14 June 2024, within the beautiful gardens of Lidl Food Academy in Nicosia.

As every year, during the four movie nights, guests had the opportunity to enjoy a dynamic combination of specifically selected films and specially designed dinners, all inspired from the subject matter of the films chosen. The series of movie nights started with ‘The Lunch Box’ on June 12, followed by ‘The Hundred-Foot Journey’ and ‘Ratatouille’. It is worth noting that due to the impressive impact of the events had, the company proceeded with the addition of a movie night which took place on June 11, with the screening of the film ‘The Hundred-Foot Journey’. Each movie selected highlighted the defining role of food in historical narrative and culture, thus perfectly complementing the exquisite three-course dinners created by the talented chefs of the Lidl Cyprus Food Academy.

The specially designed menus not only complemented the cinematic experience, but also offered a deeper appreciation for the culinary arts that were depicted in each film. Attendees had the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the flavours and aromas of the great culinary journeys presented on the screen.

In recent years, during the summer, Lidl Cyprus organises events such as movie nights, as part of its commitment to offer unique experiences of added value to the members of the community in which it operates. The events were open to the public and free of charge, while the opportunity to participate in the movie nights were awarded through competitions held through the Lidl Food Academy website and other local Media.

Last but not least, the company would like to thank all participants, visitors and staff from the Lidl Food Academy who made the summer movie nights a great success.

You can see the relevant video here.

