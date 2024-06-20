A campaign has launched in Cyprus to cultivate awareness around people violently displaced or forced to leave their homes.

Commissioner for administration and the protection of human rights, ombudswoman Maria Stylianou-Lottides, quoted UN figures for 2024, according to which about 130.8 million people have been displaced.

In 2023, she said, 10,662 people applied for international protection in Cyprus.

Lottides said the purpose of her office’s campaign was to help the society understand that the refugees are seeking a safe shelter in Cyprus due to the crisis in their countries of origin.

“We are reminded that 50 years ago we also experienced violent displacement in our country, which is continuing to this day,” she added.