Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah did not “threaten Cypriots but rather, warned them,” Lebanese journalist and political analyst Salem Zahran said on Friday.

Speaking to MTV Lebanon news outlet, Zahran revealed that there was indirect contact between Cypriots and Hezbollah.

He did not specify at what level these contacts were, but noted positive messages were conveyed and matters were better between the parties.

According to Zahran, Hezbollah does not want a war even though it “has every sufficient reason to ignite it.”

“Nasrallah did not threaten the Cypriots, but rather warned them that Cyprus would be a partner in bombing Lebanon in the event of a war.”

On Wednesday, Nasrallah said Hezbollah could consider Cyprus “a part of the war” if it continued to allow Israel to use its airports and bases for military exercises.

“Opening Cypriot airports and bases to the Israeli enemy to target Lebanon would mean that the Cypriot government is part of the war, and the resistance will deal with it as part of the war,” he said.

Cypriot government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis told public broadcaster CyBC that Nasrallah’s statements were “not pleasant” and made assurances that Cyprus would take the appropriate action through diplomatic channels.

“Cyprus is not involved and will not be involved in any war or conflicts. Therefore, the statements made by the Hezbollah leader do not correspond with reality,” he said.