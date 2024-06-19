The head of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah threatened Cyprus for the first time on Wednesday, saying Hezbollah could consider it “a part of the war” if it continued to allow Israel to use its airports and bases for military exercises.

In a televised address, Nasrallah said that his group would fight with “no rules” and “no ceilings” in case a broader war with Israel erupted, and that nowhere in Israel would be safe from Hezbollah’s attacks.

The threat included possible targets in the Mediterranean Sea, including Cyprus.

“Opening Cypriot airports and bases to the Israeli enemy to target Lebanon would mean that the Cypriot government is part of the war, and the resistance will deal with it as part of the war,” he said.

“The enemy wants to intimidate us, but they are the ones who should be afraid,” he warned.

“We will continue to support Gaza and we are ready for anything. We are not afraid. Our demand is clear: a complete and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.”

This is not the first time Nasrallah mentions Cyprus in his speeches. Last month, Nasrallah called on Lebanon to “open the sea” so that Syrian migrants could make their way to Cyprus.

“A national decision should be made to open the sea to anyone who wants to leave for Europe, for Cyprus, the European Union country closest to the Middle East,” he said.

Last month’s threat prompted the government to contact the Lebanese authorities, with government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis saying that Nasrallah’s statement that Cyprus is the closest EU state was simply a reality.

Diplomatic sources told the Cyprus Mail that Nasrallah’s remarks were be read in the context of “internal power games” in Lebanon.

“It’s probably about who controls what areas in Lebanon,” said the sources.