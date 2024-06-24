The 9th Loud Music Festival returns this July with a total summer vibe for four days of music. Etko Limassol will host the big music event from July 4 to 7, gathering music lovers of all kinds as more than 50 DJs take over the stage.

On Thursday, July 4, the Live Stage will lift the curtain of the festival with captivating live performances by Amazeme, The Tease, Snik and On Tour, with 12os Pithikos as the night’s host.

Friday night, July 5, will be a tribute to RnB music with a line-up of DJs playing uplifting rhythms. DJs Nmar, Adm&Ash, Mx, Louw, Sts Michel & Pro, Phatcat, Mr Cause & Mr Mk, Delor & Pettis N and Mc Stan will entertain LMF party-goers until midnight.

Saturday will be dedicated to electronic dance music, also known as EDM. DJs Angie, Tania, Adjk, African Stevenson, M. Unkwn, El Gato, Andy Von Emmanouel and Matox & Memo will keep the crowd on the dance floor until late playing funky beats, with Napaman as the host for the night.

The final night will have Old Skool vibes with music by Panza Selecta, Kanaris, Manic Mike, VJ Tony Steel, Mario, Dino G and Dino.

Apart from the live music, the festival will also have street food options and cocktail bars with refreshing drinks to add to the experience.

Loud Music Festival

4-day music festival with over 50 DJs performing. July 4-7. ETKO Limassol. 4pm-12am. www.loudmusicfestivalcy.com