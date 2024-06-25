The UN Secretary General’s Personal Envoy Maria Angela Holguin is slated to meet with President Nikos Christodoulides in Brussels he confirmed on Tuesday.

“I will have a meeting with Mrs. Holguin in Brussels, we have been in contact all these days. We will announce the specific date and time as soon as we get closer to the date,” he told reporters.

Asked to comment, Christodoulides said “we should interpret this positively, because it is a continuation of Holguin’s effort, which we support, not in words, but with concrete actions, with concrete initiatives, with concrete proposals, and we are here to do everything possible on our side to make Holguin’s mission a success.”

Asked why the meeting will be held outside Cyprus, he said that “I will be in Brussels for the European Council, Holguin will be in Brussels for other meetings and we said we will meet, there is no reason or expediency.”