Democratic Alignment (Dipa) president and former House speaker Marios Karoyian is recovering from a heart attack and subsequent stent implantation.

Karoyian, 63, was admitted to the Apollonion private hospital on Monday evening, where he was diagnosed with acute myocardial infraction.

A press release by interventional cardiologist and head of the Apollonion’s cardiology clinic Dr Georgios Georgiou said Karoyian successfully underwent primary coronary angioplasty with drug-eluting stent implantation.

Karoyian is expected to be discharged within the next two days.