The fire in Trimiklini was caused by fireworks set off by minors, police spokesman Christos Andreou said on Tuesday, after the blaze was finally brought under control by early morning.

The blaze which broke out on Monday afternoon burned 1.5 square kilometers of wild vegetation.

Testimony was obtained against two children, a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, who in the presence of their parents, admitted to setting off the fireworks which caused the blaze, the police spokesman said.

Meanwhile Forestry Department spokesman Giorgos Konstantinou, told the Cyprus News Agency the fire in Trimiklini burned which about 1.5 square kilometers of wild vegetation also affected croplands.

Firefighting forces put up a huge fight throughout the night, with aerial water drops starting at 5.30am on Tuesday and the fire being deemed under full control by 6am, he said.

The civil defense had proceeded with a precautionary evacuation of individual houses in the area, he noted.

An investigation into the causes of the fire in Anogyra, which broke out earlier on Monday and is suspected as an act of arson, are also ongoing, according to the police.