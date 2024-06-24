Thirteen aircraft worked to extinguish a blaze near Anogyra in Limassol, fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Monday.

Kettis said that the fire broke out in wild brush in the area, and four vehicles were also working to extinguish the blaze.

He added that there are more vehicles on the way from the Game Fund, Civil Service, and Forestry Department.

Due to the winds in the area, excavators were called in along with trucks from the British bases as well.

The fire was eventually extinguished by the afternoon, but Kettis said that trucks and aircraft would remain in the area as the chances of flare-ups remained high.