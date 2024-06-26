A 34-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in Limassol after attempting to break into a house, according to police reports.

Authorities received a tip about a suspicious individual seen walking around Limassol and entering the yard of a residence.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the suspect trying to break into the main entrance of the house using an electric tool.

Police discovered that the man had jewelry and tobacco products in his possession. These items were seized to determine if they were stolen.

The suspect now faces charges of attempted burglary and unlawful possession of property.