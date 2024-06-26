Archimandrite Nektarios, one of the monks involved in the Osiou Avakoum Monastery scandal, appeared in court on Wednesday with a new defence attorney, as his eight-day remand is up.

Nektarios’ new defence attorney is Eftasthios Efstathiou, after his former representation Adriana Klaedes distanced herself due to disagreements with her client.

At the start of the hearing, police requested that the monk be re-remanded into custody for a further eight-days, with the defence raising objections to the request.

Police requested for the further remand as they have not completed investigative work they are conducting into financial crimes in the scandal.

Previously it had emerged that believers had donated to the monastery for several works that were never done.

A report from the Tax Department showed that an amount of €1,330,000 has not been declared by the monastery.

Nektarios has rejected all charges, while also claiming that Bishop Isaias of Tamassos has taken money amounting to €450,000, which he used for his election campaign in recent archbishop elections, or as gifts for travel and the purchase of vehicles.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the investigating magistrate in the case requested that the archimandrite’s detention be renewed for another eight days, as the investigative work has not been completed and a number of statements and other examinations arising in the course of the investigation are missing.

The investigator’s oath, which lists 45 pages, was filed with the court, with the investigator then being cross-examined by the archimandrite’s lawyer, Efstathios Efstathiou, who asked the investigator to report on the work accomplished during the eight-day detention of the suspect.

Meanwhile, a meeting is being held at the legal service to discuss the scandal.

Representatives from four police teams went to the legal service on Wednesday to inform the attorney-general about the ongoing investigation.

Officers will inform the attorney-general George Savvides about the 80 statements they have collected on the financial crimes, 63 of which were received after Nektarios was arrested.