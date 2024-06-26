President Nikos Christodoulides attended the unveiling ceremony of the Monument of Fallen, and Missing Persons of the Pigi and Peristerona Communities in Famagusta during the Turkish invasion of 1974.

During his speech, he emphasised that Cyprus does not lay down its weapons and is committed to doing everything possible for the reunification of the island. He expressed pride in attending the solemn ceremony and highlighted the importance of monuments in preserving the memory and dignity of those who fought for Cyprus.

Christodoulides also recognised the contribution of communities like Pigi and Peristerona in Cyprus’ history and cultural heritage. He praised the efforts of those involved in erecting the monument in Mosfiloti and emphasised the significance of such memorials in symbolising the aspirations for liberation and reunification of Cyprus.

President Christodoulides highlighted Elder Ephraim’s significant role as a philanthropist and spiritual leader, noting his deep connection to Peristeronopigi Famagusta. The Vatopedi Monastery, under Elder Ephraim’s guidance, covered the costs for erecting the Memorial, emphasizing its longstanding support for the communities. The president also noted the personal dimension Elder Ephraim brings to the event, as his father was among the 33 victims of the Turkish invasion in the area.

Moreover, he acknowledged the ongoing challenges posed by Turkey’s stance in efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue and reiterated Cyprus’ commitment to achieving a sustainable and functional solution based on agreed frameworks and European principles. He highlighted recent initiatives to intensify international interest and efforts for substantive resumption of negotiations.

“Despite the disappointments, difficulties, and challenges, for us, there is no other option but the reunification of our country,” he noted.