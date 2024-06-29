This summer will be packed with live music events and concerts by some of the biggest names from both the international and Greek music scene. Apart from world-renowned pop stars, acclaimed Greek and Cypriot musicians will perform on the island as part of their summer tours. These include two concerts by the great Giannis Parios, known as the troubadour of love, at the mesmerising ancient amphitheatre of Curium. Tickets are already available and are selling out fast.

On September 13 and 14, Parios will sing all his greatest hits in a romantic atmosphere against the backdrop of the Curium seascape. Originally from Paros, Greece, Parios is a highly celebrated Greek singer and songwriter known for his romantic ballads and love songs. For decades, he has been one of Greece’s most beloved singers. His breakthrough came in the 1970s with a series of successful albums that established him as a leading voice in Greek popular music.

In his upcoming Cyprus concerts, he will perform old and new songs from his lengthy career and beloved Greek pieces, accompanied by his 12-piece band. His performances are known to be rich in emotion and connection as Parios interacts with this audience. They are characterised by their emotional intensity and the strong connection he builds with his audience – elements the singer will certainly bring to his Cyprus concerts.

Giannis Parios

Greek singer performs live. September 13 and 14. Ancient Amphitheatre of Kourion, Limassol district. 9pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com