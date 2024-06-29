The number of students in Cyprus has doubled in the last ten years, Health Minister Michael Damianos said, while addressing on Friday a Frederick University graduation ceremony in Nicosia.

The minister said that in recent decades the development of the university education sector in Cyprus has been significant, and it has become an important pillar of the economy, with great potential for further growth.

He added that the operation of many prestigious university institutions has managed to ensure economic benefits to reverse the brain drain, attract foreign investment and stimulate demand and tourism.

Damianos explained that the number of university students in Cyprus has almost doubled in the last ten years, because of years of systematic hard work, both on the part of the state and on the part of the university institutions.

“Higher education in our country operates in a framework to ensure academic quality and excellence,” Damianos said.

He added that the recognised Greek and English-language programmes of study can attract the interest of students within and beyond national borders.

“Our universities excel in research and employ experienced and internationally renowned academic and research staff. Several of them rank high in global university rankings,” he said, adding that Cyprus is a safe destination, easily accessible for third country nationals.