I am writing to express my concern over the significant delays faced by individuals awaiting their cases to be heard in the Cyprus district courts. As someone personally affected by this issue, I believe it is crucial to bring this matter to public attention.

My case has been postponed multiple times, and I have been waiting almost three years for it to be heard. As a Turkish-speaking Cypriot who was living abroad, I have faced additional hardships due to these delays. I was placed on a stop list, preventing me from returning to my job, which has resulted in significant financial and personal distress.

The prolonged wait times in the judicial process not only affect the litigants but also undermine the efficiency and credibility of our legal system.

While I understand that complex cases require adequate time for preparation and review, the current pace at which cases are being handled seems unsustainable and detrimental to those seeking timely justice.

Bringing attention to this issue is the first step towards meaningful change. I hope that by highlighting these delays in your newspaper, we can collectively advocate for a more efficient and responsive judicial system in Cyprus.

Cankut Findik