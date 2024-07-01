Cyprus’ Energy Regulatory Authority (Cera) has received on Monday the proposal of Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (Admie) on what the revenue of the Israel-Cyprus-Greece (Great Sea Interconnector) electricity interconnection project should be from the implementing entity, it emerged.

According to information from the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), the authority’s management will study the proposal on Tuesday.

Previously, Energy Minister George Papanastasiou said last week that the Republic of Cyprus will take any decision on the project after receiving and evaluating the cost-benefit study from the implementing agency, which he said he expects on July 11.

He had also said that the government’s assessment and what has been presented recently by the Admie is that “the charge will be much lower than the benefit that the Cypriot consumer will see”.