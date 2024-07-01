Kato Pyrgos mayor Nikos Kleanthous on Monday called for the immediate improvement of the community’s fishing shelter as part of the improved efficiency touted by the local government reform.

Kleanthous appealed to the ministry of transport and the department of fisheries to speed up a study for the shelter’s upgrade so that plans can be implemented immediately.

The community fishing shelter gets filled with algae, sand and debris every two years, and huge sums are required for its clearing, making the work of professional fishermen difficult, Kleanthous said.

Results of a study by the department of marine works in collaboration with the department of fisheries are currently expected mid 2025.

The study was commissioned after last year’s dredging of the shelter and must take into its scope a complex interaction of variables such as wave and wind parameters, Kleanthous said.