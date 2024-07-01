Monday will be mostly sunny with increasing afternoon clouds in the mountains. Temperatures will rise to 39C in the interior, 33C on the west coast, 35C on the remaining coasts, and 28C in the higher mountains. Light to moderate sea breezes are expected initially, up to 4 Beaufort, with winds later turning north- to south-westerly and strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough.

Overnight will be mainly clear with temperatures falling to 24C in the interior and the coast, and 18C in the higher mountains. Winds will turn mainly north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be remain rough.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, are expected to continue clear, with temperatures rising slightly, and remaining above average for the season.