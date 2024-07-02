A 79-year-old man who was run over by a car in Larnaca on Monday succumbed to his injuries shortly before midnight.

The deceased, named as Michalakis Georgiou, a resident of Agios Anargyros, was run over while crossing the road on Agioi Anargyrii Avenue. He was hit by a car driven by a 46-year-old woman.

The man was taken to Larnaca general hospital in critical condition, while the driver was given an alcotest, which registered negative.

The exact circumstances of the accident are being determined by the Larnaca traffic police.