Two people were seriously injured in a knife attack on Tuesday morning in Nicosia, when a man broke into a home and knifed a housekeeper.

The attack occurred around 11am while the woman was home alone, police said.

The attacker also injured himself while in the house.

Neighbors, after hearing voices coming from the residence, called the police.

Both individuals were taken to Nicosia General Hospital and are in serious condition.

Police are now investigating the motive behind the attack.