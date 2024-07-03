Cyprus made “notable progress” in 2023 “in gigabit connectivity infrastructure (FTTP), and in the share of ICT specialists in employment, however important challenges persist in at least basic digital skills and e-health.

In its Digital Decade Country Report 2024 for Cyprus, the European Commission says “Cyprus has made significant progress over the last few years.”

“The country’s National Digital Strategy 2020-2025 aims to make Cyprus ‘a fit-for-the-future society and knowledge-based economy’,” it said.

The commission points out that “Cyprus has untapped potential to contribute to the EU Digital Decade objectives and targets, in view of a successful digitalisation that fosters competitiveness, resilience, sovereignty, European values and climate action.”

The report focuses on gigabit connectivity infrastructure, which reached a 77.1 per cent coverage in 2023, as well as 5.4 per cent ICT specialists in employment.

“Overall, Cyprus’s roadmap is well aligned with the vision of the Digital Decade and sets out measures for most of the targets.”

The commission notes however that “some aspects of the roadmap may require attention and more action, given the current results and the slow annual growth.”

“This concerns in particular digital skills for the population, the take-up of AI by enterprises, and digitalising public services for the public.”