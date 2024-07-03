A 47-year-old man and his three sons, aged 24, 22 and 19 years old respectively, were remanded in custody for six days, having been arrested for attacking the man’s ex-wife’s new partner and police officers.

According to the police, the man and his sons positioned themselves outside the house where his ex-wife, 47, and her partner, 45, live, before telephoning them and shouting and threatening them down the phone.

The couple, who were inside the house, then called the police, while the four outside entered the property and began to attack the man.

When confronted by the police, the four then allegedly attacked two officers, while also causing damage to the house, to its furniture, as well as to their victim’s car.

Once the four had been arrested, police searched the 19-year-old’s car, and found a metal bat and a crowbar.

The 45-year-old was taken to the Limassol general hospital, where he received first aid treatment and was discharged.