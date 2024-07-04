Additional sanctions have been announced by the US on flagged entities in Cyprus, it emerged on Thursday.

According to Ambassador of the United States in Cyprus Julie Fischer, “we continue to use all tools available to counter Russia’s aggression. Yesterday, the US announced additional prohibitions under the secondary sanctions authority and flagged additional secondary sanctions risk for previously designated individuals and entities.”

Earlier this month, a Cypriot and two companies registered in Cyprus had been included in a list of sanctions imposed by the US against Russia.

The US Treasury Department announced new sanctions on more than 300 individuals and entities to degrade Russia’s capability to pursue its war of aggression against Ukraine.

In OFAC’s (Office of Foreign Assets Control) updated list, Bulat Akhatovich Yanborisov, a Russian who also holds a Cyprus citizenship, is included.