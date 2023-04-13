US further sanctions Cypriots: 9 individuals and 17 companies on list

Cyprus’ government on Thursday was responding to a barrage of heated reactions after the US and UK sanctioned several Cypriot individuals and businesses, for facilitating Russian oligarchs and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Deputy government spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos told the Cyprus Mail they had seen the list of sanctions from both countries. “Cyprus’ legislation states that sanctions are implemented following those imposed by the UN and EU.”

His statements implied Cyprus was not immediately moving to sanction the nine Cypriots on the US sanctions list and the two on the UK list, who have been accused of supporting Russian oligarchs Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov.

There are 17 Cyprus-based companies on the US list.

Papadopoulos said if there was proof behind the sanctions, then authorities would explore whether any of individuals could be charged.

“We will duly study the sanctions imposed by the US and UK on Cypriots residents and entities and will make the necessary decisions based on the existing legal framework,” Papadopoulos specified.

The Cypriots named in the US sanctions list are Kyriakos Attikouris, Marilena Georgiou, Kostas Giannakou, Kyriaki Demetriou Kamperi, Demetrios Serghides, Antonis Kyriakou Vakanas, Anna Maria Vassiliades, Christodoulos Vassiliades, Giorgos Vassiliades.

There are also Gulbakhor Burkhanovna Ismailova and Gulnoz Zunnurovna Kocharova who have a nationality from Russia, Uzbekistan and Cyprus, as well as Varvara Andreevna Skoch, who has dual Russian and Cypriot nationality.

Meanwhile Demetris Ioannides and Christodoulos Vassiliades were sanctioned in the UK and have both been hit with an asset freeze, travel ban and trust services sanctions. They were described as “financial fixers” for the oligarchs.

Vassiliades, sanctioned in both countries, issued a statement on Thursday saying his law firm had never offered any services to sanctioned individuals. “On the contrary, we have complied and continue to comply with them.”

US Under Secretary of the treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence Brian E. Nelson said they would “continue to disrupt evasion schemes that support Putin on the battlefield.”

He stressed they were aware that Kremlin “seeks ways around the expansive multilateral sanctions and export controls imposed on Russia for its war against Ukraine.”

Serghides, on the US list, is named as an advisor for one of Russia’s wealthiest billionaires Alisher Burhanovich Usmanov.

“Serghides has assisted Usmanov with acquiring real estate and manages assets for both Usmanov and Usmanov’s family members.”

Serghides is the protector of The Sister Trust, a trust for which Usmanov and his sister Gulbakhor Burkhanovna Ismailova are the settlors. Serghides is also a member of the board of directors of Switzerland-based Pomerol Capital SA (Pomerol), which is The Sister Trust’s trustee. Ismailova has also been sanctioned by the EU, Switzerland, and the UK.

The Sister Trust is the owner of multiple companies, including Cyprus-registered Almenor and Klaret Aviation and Cayman Islands-based Navis Marine.

Serghides is also a member of the board of directors of Almenor and Navis Marine and owns several other companies, including Cyprus-based Omnia Services and Hightrail as well as France-based Omnia Antibes.

Cypriot nationals Kostas Giannakou, Marilena Georgiou, and Gulnoz Kocharova were designated pursuant for being or having been leaders, officials, senior executive officers, or members of the board of directors of Almenor.

Additionally, three other Usmanov-owned, Cyprus-based firms were sanctioned: Windfel Properties Limited, Savoler Development Ltd, and Miramonte Investments Ltd.

Cyprus national Kyriakos Attikouris and UK national Antonis Vakanas are directors of Windfel, Savoler, and Miramonte, and Sommen Secretarial Services Limited is the corporate secretary of Windfel, Savoler, and Miramonte.

Windfel, Savoler, and Miramonte were designated pursuant for being owned or controlled by, or for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Usmanov.

Attikouris and Vakanas are linked to being leaders, officials, senior executive officers, or members of the board of directors of Windfel, Savoler, and Miramonte. Sommen Secretarial was designated pursuant for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Windfel, Savoler, and Miramonte.

The companies named on the US sanctions list based in Cyprus are Alayne investments, Almenor Holdings, Christodoulos G. Vassiliades & Co LLC, Headey investments, Hightrail ltd, Ionics Nominees, Ironhill Holdings, Klaret Aviation, Ledra Nominees, Ledra Trustee services, Ledra Trustees Limited, Miramonte Investments, Omnia services Cyprus, Savoler Development, Sommen secretarial Services, Windfel properties limited and Waldau investments.

Vassiliades & Co UK in the London office is linked to Kyraiki Demetriou Kamperi according to the US bulletin, while Vassiliades & Co Malta Limited is linked to Christodoulos Georgiou Vassiliades.