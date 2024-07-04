The weather on Thursday is expected to be mainly fine, with occasional high cloud cover. There may be some sparse dust in the atmosphere.

Winds will be south-westerly to north-westerly, ranging from gentle to moderate, at force 3 to 4 on the Beaufort scale. In southern areas, winds could strengthen to force 4 to 5.

The sea conditions will be smooth to slight generally, becoming slight in the south.

Temperatures will reach up to 36 degrees Celsius inland. Coastal regions will see highs of 29 degrees in the south and west, 32 degrees along the remaining coasts, and about 28 degrees in the higher mountains.