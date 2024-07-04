Smart Nicosia, a project of innovative technologies and applications enriching the lives of residents and visitors alike, is now just a click away.

The municipality invites everyone to discover the city’s vision and conveniences firsthand through its new user-friendly and accessible-to-all website.

The new site provides information on air quality, smart waste to know when your nearby bin is full, public bike sharing system Nextbike, Bletag that recognises vehicles eligible to use parking spaces reserved for disabled people and a parking app that finds free parking spots and informs about traffic and best routes.

The Smart Nicosia project is implemented within the framework of the cohesion policy programme “Thaleia 2021-2027” with the co-financing of the EU.

Website visitors can find information on the transition to Smart Nicosia, including fibreoptics, wi-fi, internet of things, viable mobility, smart lighting, interactive information points and much more, Nicosia’s municipality says in a press release.

It adds that “in just six years, Nicosia has made significant steps towards achieving smart city goals.”

The new Smart Nicosia website can be found at https://smartnicosia.eu/