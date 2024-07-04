The first weekend of July is here and it brings with it the first music festivals! Get ready to enjoy fiestas and live music but also art events in the villages and celebrations in nature that honour local herbs.

In Limassol, the 9th Loud Music Festival 2024 (LMF) will kick off on Thursday with over 50 DJs and performing artists taking the stage across four days. Until Sunday night, a non-stop music party will unfold at ETKO Limassol featuring the very best of RnB, Old Skool and Electronic Dance Music as dance battles break out. Each day, the festival doors will open at 4pm and will entertain party-goers until midnight.

Also happening from July 4 to 7 is another epic edition of the highly-anticipated AfroBanana Festival. As it returns to Pano Lefkara, four days of music, art, creativity and fun for all ages are planned. DJs, artists, live bands and creatives from Cyprus and abroad have been invited to share their work and perform in this edition entertaining visitors from morning to night. Before the evening concerts begin, a series of workshops and events will take place throughout the day as the festival has prepared a packed agenda and installations for the public to enjoy. Adding a touch of afro-funk and world music to Lefkara’s charming traditional character, AfroBanana 2024 is expected to be an even bigger event this year.

In a slightly different mood, mountainous Platres village will host the annual Lavender Festival this Sunday. Hotels, restaurants, venues and the square will fill with lavender-infused treats offering visitors the chance to explore the many uses of the herb. Stands with lavender-based products will also be set up while the whole village is dressed in green and purple.

In nearby Fini village, the Troodos Art Club will host the Printmaking with a Mountain Twist workshop on Saturday. Under the guidance of artists, participants will make a small linocut artwork and learn about printmaking with inspiration from the tradition and nature of Cyprus. The workshops happen almost monthly as they are part of the Heartland of Legends project, funded by the Ministry of Tourism.

Finally, the Goethe-Institut Cyprus will conclude its Sommerkino event on Thursday night with a final German film screening in the garden. The comedy-drama Toni Erdmann will be screened at 8pm, shown in its original German language with English subtitles. What’s more, the screening has free entry and features German actress Sandra Hüller who is the focus of this year’s Sommerkino programme.

Sommerkino

German film screenings featuring actress Sandra Hüller. Until July 4. Goethe-Insitut Cyprus, Nicosia. 8pm. In German with English subtitles. Free. Tel: 22-674606

Loud Music Festival

4-day music festival with over 50 DJs performing. July 4-7. ETKO Limassol. 4pm-12am. www.loudmusicfestivalcy.com

AfroBanana Festival

4-day music and arts festival with a line-up of international and local bands and DJs. July 4-7. Lefkara village, Larnaca district. Presale tickets at www.afrobanana.com

Printmaking with a Mountain Twist

Workshop by Troodos Art Club. July 6. Fini village, Troodos. 11am-1pm. Free. Tel: 97-606456

Platres Lavender Festival

Festival with stands, entertainment and gastronomic delights. July 7. Platres, Troodos. 11am-8pm