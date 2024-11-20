Two men were remanded in custody for eight days on Wednesday after allegedly having attempted to steal a safe but then dropped it because it was too heavy.

The pair, aged 57 and 42 years old, allegedly attempted to remove the safe from the first floor of a house, but then dropped it as it was too heavy for them to carry. Additionally, the police said, the dropping of the safe appears to have injured one of the pair, as blood stains were found near where the safe was located.

Additionally, the 57-year-old was taken to the Paphos general hospital with a “serious leg injury”, likely caused by the safe. He was subsequently transferred to the Nicosia general hospital for further treatment, and had his leg amputated.

As such, court proceedings for the 57-year-old took place inside the hospital, while the 42-year-old appeared in court.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.