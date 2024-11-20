Reports that waste has been dumped over a long period of time at the Akrotiri salt lake were discussed at the House environment committee on Wednesday, amid concerns that Natura protected sites are being trampled on.

There are serious indications that cesspits of sewage were being dumped into a stormwater drain that was polluting – and may still be contaminating – the salt lake and perhaps the sea, Akel MP Nikos Kettiros said.

Ladies Mile beach surrounds the salt lake.

“The environment department told us an investigation has been underway for a month, without any results to date.

“These investigations must be completed immediately, so we can be informed whether the water or sea has been polluted and who is responsible for this.”

Asked if the British Bases are involved in the investigation, Kettiros said this was not mentioned, as the case concerns an area which does not fall under the British Bases territory.

The discussion came to light as MPs discussed the progress of a programme dubbed ‘Pandotira’ concerning action points to boost the Natura environmentally protected sites.

There had been a serious report over Akrotiri salt lake, but also multiple violations against other Natura sites have come to authorities’ attention, he said.

MPs asked for an on-site visit at the salt lake.