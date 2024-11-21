President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Nadia Calvino will visit Nicosia on Friday to inaugurate the EIB’s new office in Cyprus, according to an official announcement.

Calvino’s visit will also see her engage with Cypriot leadership on future investment initiatives.

According to the announcement, the new office in the Cypriot capital aims to strengthen the EIB group’s local presence and enhance collaboration with partners and businesses on strategic priorities and financing opportunities.

The inauguration ceremony will take place at the Finance Ministry in Nicosia from 13:30 to 14:45, where Calvino will deliver the keynote address.

This marks Calvino’s first official visit to Cyprus as EIB President. Her schedule includes meetings with President Nikos Christodoulides and Finance Minister Makis Keravnos to discuss joint priorities that will bolster economic resilience and sustainable growth.

Additionally, she will tour the University of Cyprus (UCy) with rector Tasos Christofides, visiting the university’s library and engineering faculty, both of which have been funded by the EIB.

It should be noted that the EIB has played an important role in Cyprus’ development, investing €5.6 billion in the country since 1981.

Recent agreements include support for the modernisation or upgrading of water management, transport and energy infrastructure.

Looking forward, key priorities for the EIB in Cyprus include affordable housing and improving access to financing for small businesses.

The Finance Ministry hailed the opening of the EIB office in Cyprus as a milestone event.

“The presence of the EIB in Cyprus through its new office underscores the bank’s deep commitment to our country,” the ministry said in a statement