Blink and it is almost Christmas. With the last full weekend of November here, the festive period is fast approaching and you can be sure that by next week, the whole island will be dressed in the Christmas spirit.

This weekend will see the first of the season’s festive happenings as the Christmas villages open, crafty workshops take place and markets begin to appear. Yet it is not just holiday fun that’s in store – exhibitions, book festivals and live music are on as well. Here’s what’s on this Friday, Saturday and Sunday!

For eager Christmas fans, the Christmas Villages open around Cyprus on Saturday with events planned in each one this weekend to launch the annual tradition. The villages of Agros, Deryneia, Fikardou, Kalopanagiotis, Kiti, Kyperounta, Laiki Geitonia in Nicosia and Lefkara will get dressed in their best festive attire and welcome visitors with music and more. Throughout their duration (open until January 6), the villages will host craft and gastronomy workshops, village tours, live performances by bands and choirs and sell local creations at their open-air markets.

Meanwhile, in Nicosia, the Christmas Fun Fair Paramythoupoli is back for its 16th edition and is already up and running. Since mid-November, the ferris wheel, amusement rides, mulled wine stands and more fun corners have been welcoming guests at the transformed D’Avila Moat. Paramythoupoli will continue to spread the fun holiday spirit until January 12, entertaining old and young.

Vavla village in Larnaca district will host a day full of art, creativity, music and community this Saturday with workshops and live performances. The village’s residents will open their doors from 2pm to 5pm to host a series of creative workshops (honey and beeswax, traditional stool chair making, Christmas wreaths and songs from Michalis Terlikkas). The One-Day Winter Workshops in Vavla event will conclude with an intimate concert by Nama Dama and Lefteris Moumtzis.

For a break from the Christmas-themed fun, Limassol will be brimming with art and inspiration this weekend. The 3rd Limassol International Book Fair & Conference will take place at Lanitis Carob Mill this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, gathering writing and publishing industry professionals and enthusiasts for talks, workshops, performances, a conference and a massive market.

At Morfi Gallery, Cypriot designer Thalis Nicolaou will bring his collection of furniture and sculptures to Limassol for the first time, presenting award-winning pieces and new items. His Sculptural Furniture exhibition opens tonight at 7pm and will run until November 27.

Finally, for a dose of live blues, jazz and swing, head to Sarah’s Jazz Club in Nicosia for two exciting shows. On Friday night, The Goodfellas Blues Band will perform a soulful and foot-tapping gig while on Saturday, the Steppin’ Out Jazz Band will bring the joy of swing music from the decade of the 1930s.

Sculptural Furniture

Exhibition by Thalis Nicolaou Studio. November 21-27. Morfi Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 7pm. Opening hours: 10am-1pm and 4pm-7pm. www.thalisnicolaoustudio.com, www.morfi.org. Tel: 96-210092 (Thalis Nicolaou)

3rd Limassol International Book Fair

3-day book fair and conference. November 22-24. Lanitis Carob Mill, Limassol. https://limassolbookfair.com/

One-day Winter Workshops in Vavla

Traditional art workshops and music by Vavla residents. November 23. Vavla village, Larnaca district. 2pm-5pm. For information and reservations: 96-695951, 99-216929, or DM @vavla_vibes

Christmas Villages

Agros, Deryneia, Fikardou, Kalopanagiotis, Kiti, Kyperounta, Laiki Geitonia in Nicosia and Lefkara villages. November 23-January 6. www.visitcyprus.com/christmas-villages/

Christmas Fun Fair Paramythoupoli

Christmas amusement park. Until January 12 2025. D’Avila Moat, Nicosia. Monday-Friday: 4pm-11pm. Saturday: 2pm-11pm. Sunday: 12pm-11pm