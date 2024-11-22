The European Investment Bank’s (EIB) offices opening in Cyprus will create conditions for better collaboration, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said on Friday.

In statements while attending the opening ceremony, he underlined “all our major development projects for years have had the EIB’s fingerprints.

“The opening of their offices today creates the condition for a closer collaboration with the bank, which reveal the EIB recognises Cyprus as a significant member state.”

He said Cyprus can provide fertile ground for EIB’s initiatives, “so we can jointly continue investing in development projects.”

Particular focus can be given to issues Cyprus is facing such as the green transition, water shortage and housing shortage.”

Asked if the Great Sea Interconnector is sustainable without a loan from the EIB, Keravnos specified this is also a matter to be dealt with at political level.

“From here on out, we’re expecting more studies to see how we can proceed.”