With the safety of its distribution fleet a key priority, Foody has created a new emergency resource that its distributors can use to call for help in cases of distress.

Taking into account the increasing attacks against food distributors in Cyprus, as well as the difficult weather conditions, the “Red Button” tool in the Foody Riders App lets drivers transmit their location via GPS instantly, and connect directly to the European emergency number, 112.

Foody’s strategy focuses on creating a safe working environment for its distributors and partners through the use of innovative tools. In addition to protecting distributors, the Foody Rider App offers flexible scheduling and efficient order fulfillment, improving their daily lives.

At the same time, the Foody Riders Academy, a personalised online platform, enables distributors to improve their knowledge and skills, with programmes for professional and personal development.

Founded in 2015, and the first online delivery service in Cyprus, Foody continues to pioneer, partnering with over 3,500 businesses, and fulfilling hundreds of thousands of orders each month.