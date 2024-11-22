La Petite Maison (LPM) Limassol proudly announces an exclusive collaboration with The Macallan, one of the world’s most renowned whisky brands. This partnership celebrates the union of haute cuisine and exceptional whisky, offering an experience that embodies the essence of both LPM and The Macallan.

As part of this collaboration, LPM invites you to a unique dinner experience:

🗓 November 28th | 7.30pm

📍 LPM Limassol, at Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa.

An evening of gastronomy and premium whisky awaits you. The event will feature:

A Whisky Pairing Dinner: A meticulously-curated menu pairing The Macallan’s fine whiskies with the signature plates of La Petite Maison. Guests will savour iconic dishes from LPM, perfectly complemented by The Macallan, creating an unparalleled culinary experience.

Live Jazz Entertainment: A live jazz band will accompany the dinner, adding to the refined ambiance of the evening.

Interactive Surprises: Unique and engaging moments designed to make the night unforgettable.

The cost is €250 per person, and availability is limited.

For more information, or to make a reservation, please visit our website: lpmrestaurants.com/limassol/ or call us at: 25-862222.

Join us for an unforgettable culinary evening!

About La Petite Maison Limassol

La Petite Maison (LPM) was founded in London in 2007. With 10 internationally-acclaimed restaurants in locations that include Dubai, Miami, Las Vegas, Hong Kong and, most recently, Mykonos, LPM has brought the essence of the Côte d’Azur to the global dining scene. The brand’s French Riviera-inspired restaurants are known for their light, imaginative menus featuring Mediterranean ingredients, laid-back and friendly service style, and open and airy dining rooms with striking art and Belle Époque influences. Ultimately, LPM’s “joie de vivre” is hard to find elsewhere.

About The Macallan

Established in 1824, The Macallan is revered for its unwavering commitment to quality, tradition and innovation in whisky-making. The brand is a symbol of luxury and excellence, celebrated worldwide for its distinctive character and heritage.